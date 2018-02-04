Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 22 points Sunday

Porzingis totaled 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and four steals in Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Hawks.

Porzinigis has had modest scoring outputs of late, but Sunday he was able to produce big numbers in other categories, like blocks and steals, collecting nine total between those two categories. He will always be a score-first player, but if he can contribute in ways like he did Sunday, he will be that much more valuable to owners and the Knicks' defense alike.