Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 23 points Wednesday

Porzingis scored 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and three blocks across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 loss to Chicago.

While Porzingis's 23 points did clinch his third straight 20-plus point game since he returned to the lineup, the forward is still struggling with his shot. In the four games since returning from injury, he has shot 33.7 percent from the floor on 20 shots per game. By comparison, in the five games prior to injury, Porzingis was shooting a solid 45.6 percent on 20.6 shots per game. While he is scoring consistently as of late, Porzingis' shot remains remain inconsistent.