Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 28 points in victory

Porzingis tallied 28 points (9-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 111-95 victory over Brooklyn.

Porzingis connected on a season-high six three-pointers in what turned out to be a comfortable victory. After somewhat of a sub-par performance in his last outing, Porzingis feasted against the Nets, finishing with his highest points total in almost a month. He still remains the focal point of the Knicks offense but is having to share the ball a bit more with the likes of Tim Hardaway and Enes Kanter.