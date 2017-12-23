Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 29 points Friday

Porzingis scored 29 points (12-28 fG

A night after his one point, 0-of-11 performance, Porzingis bounced back with 29 points on Friday. In his second game back from a groin injury, the forward saw an increase in minutes from 23 on Thursday to 38 minutes on Friday. As a result, Porzingis resembled more of the player that scored 24.2 points per game over the five games prior to his latest absence. Any apparent rust was clearly knocked off by his high scoring answer to Thursday's offensive slump.