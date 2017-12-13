Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 37 points Tuesday
Porzingis scored 37 points (14-26 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and five steals across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime win against the Lakers.
Since returning from an ankle injury four games ago, Porzingis' offensive output has steadily increased game by game. The New York forward is back to the form that has averaged a career-high 26.0 points this season. Against the Lakers, Porzingis unloaded from three-point land, sinking 5-of-8 three pointers. On Tuesday, he led the team with 26 shots, pushing his career-high average to 20.8 shots per game for the season. As a result, Porzingis is shooting at a career-best 46.4 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. It is evident that Porzingis has taken ownership of the Knicks offense and has elevated his offensive game to new heights.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 30 points in 38 minutes•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 18 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't travel to Indiana•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...