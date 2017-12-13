Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 37 points Tuesday

Porzingis scored 37 points (14-26 FG, 5-8 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and five steals across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 113-109 overtime win against the Lakers.

Since returning from an ankle injury four games ago, Porzingis' offensive output has steadily increased game by game. The New York forward is back to the form that has averaged a career-high 26.0 points this season. Against the Lakers, Porzingis unloaded from three-point land, sinking 5-of-8 three pointers. On Tuesday, he led the team with 26 shots, pushing his career-high average to 20.8 shots per game for the season. As a result, Porzingis is shooting at a career-best 46.4 percent from the floor and a career-high 39.6 percent from beyond the arc. It is evident that Porzingis has taken ownership of the Knicks offense and has elevated his offensive game to new heights.