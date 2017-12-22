Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores one point in 23 minutes
Porzingis registered one point (0-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes Thursday in New York's win over Boston.
Porzingis posted his lowest scoring performance on the season Thursday, and it wasn't a coincidence. Other than the injury-shortened outing against Miami on November 29th, Porzingis has posted his two lowest scoring performances on the season against Boston. The frontcourt pair of Al Horford and Aron Baynes clearly give him trouble. However, opposing players that can limit Porzingis are few and far between, so don't consider this a sign of bad things to come. He will still produce on a nightly basis, but it might be wise to keep an eye on when he matches up with Boston going forward.
