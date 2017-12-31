Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores team-high 30 points Saturday

Porzingis scored 30 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Saturday's 105-103 win against New Orleans.

On Saturday, Porzingis continued his resurgent scoring with 30 points against New Orleans. Aside from his scoring efforts, the forward shot an efficient 50.0 percent from the floor. Heading into Saturday's contest, Porzingis was shooting 34.3 percent from the field in the five games since returning from injury. In addition, Porzingis, who is shooting a career-best 36.9 percent from three, is shooting a woeful 25.9 percent from beyond the arc in his last six games. If he can return to his career-best form from long distance, Porzingis will be an even more valuable scoring option.