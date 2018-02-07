Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Set to undergo MRI
Porzingis is set to undergo an MRI on his left knee after injuring it in Tuesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Porzingis drove for a dunk in the second quarter of the contest, but landed awkwardly on his way down. He was immediately went in pain and had to be helped to the locker room. While Frank Isola of the New York Daily News reports that the big man is able to to put weight on his knee, the results of his MRI will provide more clarity on the situation. Expect an update once more information is provided.
