Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Starting Thursday

Porzingis, as expected, will draw the start during Thursday's game against the Thunder, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Porzingis was officially cleared to play earlier in the day after nursing a hip injury, though wasn't a confirmed starter at the time. But, as expected, he'll line up at power forward to begin the season.

