Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Status for Saturday uncertain

Porzingis indicated following Thursday's win over the Nets that his knee is not in significant pain, but that his status for Saturday's game against the Thunder is uncertain, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis also added that he is able to stand on his own. The big man exited the contest late in the second quarter after suffering a non-contact knee injury and was unable to return. He finished his night with 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, and a steal across 18 minutes. Michael Beasley would presumably see the biggest bump in workload should Porzingis ultimately be unable to go Saturday. Expect an update when the team provides more clarity on the situation.