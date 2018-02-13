Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Surgery on tap for Tuesday

Porzingis will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Porzingis tore his ACL exactly one week prior landing awkwardly after a made dunk. While the exact length of his absence remains undetermined, it seems likely that the 22-year-old All-Star won't be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 season. As for what's left of the current season, Michael Beasley is expected to see the biggest jump in fantasy value given the added playing time available.