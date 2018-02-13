Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Surgery on tap for Tuesday
Porzingis will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Porzingis tore his ACL exactly one week prior landing awkwardly after a made dunk. While the exact length of his absence remains undetermined, it seems likely that the 22-year-old All-Star won't be ready in time for the start of the 2018-19 season. As for what's left of the current season, Michael Beasley is expected to see the biggest jump in fantasy value given the added playing time available.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Tears ACL•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Set to undergo MRI•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Heads to locker room Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores game-high 22 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Contributes 17 points in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores 16 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...