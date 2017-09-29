Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Taking part in practice Friday

Porzingis (knee) was on the court for the start of practice Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The big man was removed from Thursday's session with soreness in his right knee, but in all likelihood the Knicks were just being cautious. While the team hasn't commented on Porzingis' status, the fact that he's on the court Friday is a positive sign, though Iannazzone reports that the team had only gone through non-contract drills.