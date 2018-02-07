Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Tears ACL

An MRI following Tuesday's tilt versus the Bucks confirmed that Porzingis suffered an ACL tear in his left knee, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

This is obviously devastating news for Porzingis and the Knicks. The big man will finish his his third season with an average of 22.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, and 1.9 triples across 32.8 minutes per game. The prime beneficiary from his absence for the remainder of the season will be Michael Beasley, who should be picked up in all leagues if available. Porzingis will now set his sights on his recovery process and a return next season.