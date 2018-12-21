Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: To be re-evaluated in mid-February
Porzingis (knee) has progressed to 1-on-0 non-contact drills with coaches and will be re-evaluated in mid-February, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Porzingis has been shooting threes and dunking in workouts, though it seems he's at least two months away from a possible return. All signs in his recovery have been positive. More information should arrive as he continues hitting various milestones in his rehab.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progresses to sprinting•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Progressing in recovery, still without timetable•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Meeting with team doctors this week•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Varying timetables given for return•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: No elbow procedure needed•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out at least 10 months•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...