Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: To be re-evaluated in mid-February

Porzingis (knee) has progressed to 1-on-0 non-contact drills with coaches and will be re-evaluated in mid-February, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Porzingis has been shooting threes and dunking in workouts, though it seems he's at least two months away from a possible return. All signs in his recovery have been positive. More information should arrive as he continues hitting various milestones in his rehab.