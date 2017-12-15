Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not return Thursday

Porzingis (knee) will be held out of the remainder of Thursday's tilt against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Porzingis went to the locker room after suffering a non-contact left knee injury, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of the rest of the contest. He should be considered day-to-day until further word emerges.

