Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will not return Thursday
Porzingis (knee) will be held out of the remainder of Thursday's tilt against the Nets, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Porzingis went to the locker room after suffering a non-contact left knee injury, which is giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of the rest of the contest. He should be considered day-to-day until further word emerges.
