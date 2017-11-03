Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Friday vs. Suns

Porzingis (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Porzingis was held out of Thursday's practice due to an illness, but after another night off for extra rest, he's feeling good enough to take the court against the Suns. Look for Porzingis to take on his normal role in the starting lineup and it doesn't sound like the Knicks are planning on limiting him at all. Porzingis has been dominant throughout the first seven games of the season, averaging 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks across 33.1 minutes.