Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Friday vs. Suns
Porzingis (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's matchup with the Suns, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Porzingis was held out of Thursday's practice due to an illness, but after another night off for extra rest, he's feeling good enough to take the court against the Suns. Look for Porzingis to take on his normal role in the starting lineup and it doesn't sound like the Knicks are planning on limiting him at all. Porzingis has been dominant throughout the first seven games of the season, averaging 27.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.6 blocks across 33.1 minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday with illness•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Held to 19 in loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Scores career-high 38 points in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Double-doubles in big win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Dominates with 30 in first win•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes cold during loss•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...