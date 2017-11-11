Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Saturday vs. Kings

Porzingis (elbow) will play Saturday against the Kings.

Porzingis was held out of the Knicks' last game due to inflammation in his elbow, but after going through a full practice Friday, the third-year star will return to the starting lineup. Porzingis is off to a fantastic start to the season, holding averages of 30.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assist through 10 games.

