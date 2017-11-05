Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Sunday vs. Pacers
Porzingis (ankle) will play and start Sunday's game against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of New York Daily News reports.
Porzingis is dealing with a sore left ankle, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's officially been cleared to take the court. He's been absolutely dominant so far this season, averaging 29.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.6 blocks across 32.9 minutes over the first eight games of the season. Fantasy owners should get him active ahead of Sunday's contest.
