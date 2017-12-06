Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will play Wednesday vs. Grizzlies
Porzingis (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Porzingis missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but was given a probable designation coming into Wednesday, so this was the expected move all along. Look for Porzingis to slot in as the starting power forward like usual and the Knicks aren't reporting any sort of minutes restriction for their star big man. With Porzingis back and returning to the top unit, look for Michael Beasley to head to the bench and see an overall decrease in production and fantasy value.
