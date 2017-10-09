Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will undergo examination Monday
Porzingis, who is nursing a sore right hip, will meet with team doctors Monday for an examination, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Porzingis contributed six points, five rebounds and three blocks over 15 minutes in the first half of Sunday's preseason loss to the Nets, but didn't return after halftime when he experienced more soreness setting in. The franchise big man downplayed the severity of the issue and intimated that he was only removed for precautionary purposes, so it's not expected that the examination will reveal a more significant setback. However, with the Knicks set to play again Monday against the Rockets in the second contest of a back-to-back set, don't be surprised if Porzingis is in street clothes for that game.
More News
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Quiet in preseason loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Leaves game with sore right hip•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Back in action Sunday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Out for rest Friday•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Goes for 15 in preseason loss•
-
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Taking part in practice Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...