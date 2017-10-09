Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Will undergo examination Monday

Porzingis, who is nursing a sore right hip, will meet with team doctors Monday for an examination, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Porzingis contributed six points, five rebounds and three blocks over 15 minutes in the first half of Sunday's preseason loss to the Nets, but didn't return after halftime when he experienced more soreness setting in. The franchise big man downplayed the severity of the issue and intimated that he was only removed for precautionary purposes, so it's not expected that the examination will reveal a more significant setback. However, with the Knicks set to play again Monday against the Rockets in the second contest of a back-to-back set, don't be surprised if Porzingis is in street clothes for that game.