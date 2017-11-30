Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't return Wednesday with ankle sprain
Updating a previous report, Porzingis (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Porzingis, who suffered an ankle scare in the first few minutes of Wednesday's contest, was cleared of any sort of break following a negative X-ray, and was initially given the go ahead to return the game. However, after further thought, the Knicks aren't going to risk the health of their superstar forward, so he'll remain out for the rest of the contest with what's being listed as a sprain. Look for another update on Porzingis following the game or after Thursday's practice, though he'll have until Sunday's matchup with he Magic to get healthy. Tentatively consider him questionable for that game.
