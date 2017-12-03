Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: Won't travel to Indiana
Porzingis (ankle/illness) will not play in Monday's game against the Pacers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
This doesn't come as much of a surprise, given the Knicks will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set on the road Monday. Michael Beasley will likely get the start at power forward once again after a productive game Sunday, shooting 10-of-19 from the field en route to scoring 21 points in 28 minutes. Porzingis' next chance to play will be when the team returns home Wednesday to play the Grizzlies.
