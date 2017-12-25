Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Cleared to play Monday

O'Quinn (illness/calf) will play Monday against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

O'Quinn's status was a question mark after the Knicks acknowledged that he was dealing with a calf strain in addition to his existing illness, but neither issue is inhibited much an hour before the game. With that in mind, look for O'Quinn to serve as the top backup to starting center Enes Kanter, a role that has afforded the former 19.4 minutes per game over the Knicks' last five outings.