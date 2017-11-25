Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Confirmed starter Friday
O'Quinn will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
As expected, O'Quinn will move into the lineup at center in place of Enes Kanter, who's out with back spasms. He'll be in line for increased minutes Friday, as will Willy Hernangomez off the bench.
