Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Confirmed starter Friday

O'Quinn will start Friday's game against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

As expected, O'Quinn will move into the lineup at center in place of Enes Kanter, who's out with back spasms. He'll be in line for increased minutes Friday, as will Willy Hernangomez off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop