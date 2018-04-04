Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-double with five blocks in Tuesday's loss

O'Quinn provided 13 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 97-73 loss to the Magic.

O'Quinn filled in as the starter once again for Enes Kanter (back), who could miss the rest of the season. O'Quinn now has six double-doubles in 2017-18, and his five blocks matched a season high. Expect him to continue to be a factor with Kanter sidelined.