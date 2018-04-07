Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles in victory Friday

O'Quinn finished with 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and one steal in just 21 minutes during Friday's 122-98 victory over the Heat.

O'Quinn was listed as probable prior to Friday's game but took his place in the starting lineup, replacing the injured Enes Kanter (back). Despite the start, O'Quinn played just 21 minutes but still recorded an impressive double-double, while also chipping in with four defensive stats. The low minutes could have been due to his hip concern or the fact that the game was well in hand. Either way, if Kanter is forced to miss some more time, O'Quinn becomes a must-own player in basically all formats.