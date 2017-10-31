Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles off bench Monday
O'Quinn tallied 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks and one assist across 21 minutes during a 116-110 win over the Nuggets on Monday.
O'Quinn nabbed his first double-double of the season in an effective game off the bench. He was also active on the defensive end as the five blocks easily marked a season high. O'Quinn isn't receiving enough minutes at this point for owners to be able to rely on him for consistent production.
