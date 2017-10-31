Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles off bench Monday

O'Quinn tallied 15 points (3-4 FG, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, five blocks and one assist across 21 minutes during a 116-110 win over the Nuggets on Monday.

O'Quinn nabbed his first double-double of the season in an effective game off the bench. He was also active on the defensive end as the five blocks easily marked a season high. O'Quinn isn't receiving enough minutes at this point for owners to be able to rely on him for consistent production.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories