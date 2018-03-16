Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles Thursday
O'Quinn contributed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block across 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 loss to the 76ers.
O'Quinn earned his usual minutes Thursday night and did the most with them, logging a double-double and three steals on the defensive end. With the Knicks experimenting with their roster, O'Quinn could see more minutes down the stretch, thus only helping his value going forward.
