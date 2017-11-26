Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Drops season-highs with 20 and 15

O'Quinn totaled a season-high 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 117-102 defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday.

With Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter both missing this game, O'Quinn took over as the primary post player. Not only were the 26 minutes a season-high, so were the 20 points and 15 rebounds. This may look like a good opportunity to pick up O'Quinn in fantasy leagues, but his value is based on the health of those players. A skeptical add may be smart, but he has no value if Porzingis and Kanter don't miss an extended period of time.