Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Drops season-highs with 20 and 15
O'Quinn totaled a season-high 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 117-102 defeat to the New York Knicks on Saturday.
With Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter both missing this game, O'Quinn took over as the primary post player. Not only were the 26 minutes a season-high, so were the 20 points and 15 rebounds. This may look like a good opportunity to pick up O'Quinn in fantasy leagues, but his value is based on the health of those players. A skeptical add may be smart, but he has no value if Porzingis and Kanter don't miss an extended period of time.
More News
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to start Friday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Leads team in rebounds Friday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Set to start preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Posts season-high 23 points Thursday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...