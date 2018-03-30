Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected back Saturday
O'Quinn (hip) is expected to return Saturday against Detroit, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The forward has missed the last three games while nursing a strained left hip, but the Knicks are confident that he'll be able to return to action Saturday night. With Enes Kanter (back) expected to sit out, O'Quinn could see a slight bump in minutes, assuming he's cleared.
