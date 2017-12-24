Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to play Monday
O'Quinn is probable for Monday's Christmas Day clash with the 76ers, despite dealing with an illness, Knicks beat writer Brian Heyman reports.
O'Quinn's status was in question after he missed practice due because he was under the weather. The New York native was on the court for just 12 minutes of action Friday in which he recorded four points, two rebounds and three assists. While O'Quinn won't be detrowning Enes Kanter from the starting center role, he should be available to come off the bench.
