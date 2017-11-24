Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to start Friday

O'Quinn is expected to start Friday against the Hawks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

With Enes Kanter (back) out of action, the Knicks will likely go with O'Quinn as the starter and Willy Hernangomez as the first man off the bench. O'Quinn played 14 minutes Wednesday against Toronto, finishing with two points, five assists, three rebounds and a block.

