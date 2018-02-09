Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Flirts with double-double Thursday

O'Quinn posted nine points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 26 minutes in Thursday's 113-88 loss to the Raptors.

The Knicks struggled offensively with their two big men out, but that opened the door for O'Quinn to get extra minuted and opportunities. While he wasn't as efficient as expected, he did take double-digit shots, and may be in line for more minutes moving forward with Kristaps Porzingis (knee) done for the year.