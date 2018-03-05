Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Highly productive off bench Sunday

O'Quinn generated 14 points (4-6 FG, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes in Sunday's 102-99 loss to the Kings.

The big man's scoring total led the second unit, and his final pair of free throws with 16.6 seconds left knotted the game at 99-99 at the time. Although the Knicks would ultimately give up a game-winning three-pointer to Skal Labissiere, it was one of O'Quinn's most productive outings of the season, and he notably outpaced starter Enes Kanter in playing time. O'Quinn now has a trio of 14-point efforts over the past five games, and he's hauled in between six and eight boards in four of those contests as well. Given his relatively steady second-unit role and solid scoring and rebounding contributions, he remains an option for those in deeper formats needing to shore up those categories for the stretch run.