Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Leads team in rebounds Friday
O'Quinn gathered four points (2-5 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during Friday's game against Brooklyn.
O'Quinn led the Knicks in rebounds Friday despite coming off the bench. The 27-year-old is averaging 17.8 minutes this season because Joakim Noah (suspension) has been out. Since the Knicks acquired Enes Kanter this offseason, O'Quinn will likely play end-of-rotation minutes once Noah returns.
