Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Manages four points in Monday's loss
O'Quinn finished with four points (2-5 FG), two rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 12 minutes during Monday's 108-92 loss to the 76ers.
O'Quinn had three fouls and three turnovers and was limited to the minutes leftover by Enes Kanter. Even Luke Kornet stole some time from O'Quinn, and the veteran will occasionally have a bad night like this even with Kristaps Porzingis (ACL) sidelined for the rest of 2017-18. With that being said, O'Quinn remains a decent source of well-rounded production, and his value would likely skyrocket (to a certain extent) if Kanter were to suffer an injury.
