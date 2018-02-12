Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Moving into starting lineup

O'Quinn will start Monday's game against Philadelphia, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The Knicks will tweak their lineup in the frontcourt, going with O'Quinn at power forward and Lance Thomas at small forward, while Courtney Lee and Michael Beasley both shift to the bench. Enes Kanter will get the nod at center, while the starting backcourt of Jarrett Jack and Tim Hardaway, Jr. remains the same.