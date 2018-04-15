Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Nice season in year No. 6

O'Quinn averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 77 games played for New York during the 2017-18 season.

O'Quinn had career bests in points, rebounds and assists in his sixth NBA season. In addition, he shot the ball well, dropping a career high 58.5 percent from the floor. The Norfolk State product has a player option for the 2018-19 season at a price tag of about $4.3 million and it's unknown at the time if he's likely to opt in.