Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Out with calf contusion Tuesday

O'Quinn is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to a left calf bruise, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

This is the first news of O'Quinn dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Sunday's game against the Lakers. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also ruled out for Tuesday's tilt, coach Jeff Hornacek will have to dig deeper into his frontcourt depth than usual. That could result in Michael Beasley drawing a start and seeing extended run, making him a strong DFS option. Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez could also see expanded roles.