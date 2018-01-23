Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Out with calf contusion Tuesday
O'Quinn is out for Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to a left calf bruise, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
This is the first news of O'Quinn dealing with an injury, which may have occurred during Sunday's game against the Lakers. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) also ruled out for Tuesday's tilt, coach Jeff Hornacek will have to dig deeper into his frontcourt depth than usual. That could result in Michael Beasley drawing a start and seeing extended run, making him a strong DFS option. Lance Thomas, Doug McDermott and Willy Hernangomez could also see expanded roles.
More News
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Uncertain for Christmas Day•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to play Monday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Will move back to bench Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Drops season-highs with 20 and 15•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...