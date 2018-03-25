Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Out with hip injury Sunday
O'Quinn is dealing with a strained left hip and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
O'Quinn likely suffered the injury during Friday's tilt with the Timberwolves, though the exact severity is still a bit unclear. Either way, his absence will likely provide some additional minutes for guys like Isaiah Hicks and Luke Kornet off the bench, especially with the G-League regular season having now been completed. With the Knicks currently going into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance O'Quinn is also forced to sit out Monday's tilt with the Hornets.
