Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Plays 17 minutes Saturday
O'Quinn (calf), whose status was up in the air prior to tipoff, ended up seeing the floor during Friday's 107-85 win over the Suns. He recorded four points (1-4 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal.
O'Quinn had been nursing a left calf bruise that kept him out of two straight games, but was able to return in solid fashion Saturday, recording three blocks for the first time since Dec. 22 against the Pistons. He continues to play a small rotational role when most of the team is healthy, averaging 14.5 minutes per game over his past four appearances.
