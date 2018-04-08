Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Posts double-double Saturday
O'Quinn recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 115-102 loss to the Bucks.
O'Quinn did it all for the Knicks Saturday night as he nearly led the team in four categories in the game. He has averaged four blocks per game over his last three contests and as the Knicks continue to look for talent on the roster, O'Quinn continues to produce with the minutes he is given.
