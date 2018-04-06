Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Probable for Friday

O'Quinn is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Heat due to a strained left hip.

O'Quinn's presence on Friday's injury report appears to be just precautionary, as he played 29 minutes in Tuesday's game against the Magic and looked to have come out without any significant problems. Expect O'Quinn to be a fully go Friday as the starting center with Enes Kanter (back) listed as doubtful.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories