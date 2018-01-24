Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Questionable Thursday vs. Denver

O'Quinn (calf) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

O'Quinn missed Tuesday's contest against the Warriors due to a left calf contusion, which could keep him from playing Thursday. More information on his status should emerge following morning shootaround. With him and Kristaps Porzingis (knee) both out Tuesday, Michael Beasley (35 minutes, 15 shots), Lance Thomas (20 minutes, seven shots) and Willy Hernangomez (18 minutes, four shots) all saw expanded roles. Some combination of those players would be candidates to see extra time again if O'Quinn and/or Porzingis get ruled out Thursday.