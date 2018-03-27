Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Questionable Wednesday vs. Philly

O'Quinn (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

O'Quinn has missed two straight games due to a left hip strain, though has improved enough to be listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's game. Look for more information on his status following the team's morning shootaround.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories