Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Rips down 15 boards in start

O'Quinn totaled eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.

The veteran big man filled in for Enes Kanter (back) and performed admirably, equaling a season high in rebounds in the process. O'Quinn has demonstrated in the past that he's capable of the occasional double-digit scoring effort if given sufficient minutes, but it's his work on the glass that remains the most impressive and reliable part of his overall game. He'll potentially draw a second straight start if Kanter is unable to suit up against the Magic on Tuesday.