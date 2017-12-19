Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Scores 10 points in Monday's loss

O'Quinn recorded 10 points (5-6 FG), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-91 loss to the Hornets.

O'Quinn reached double digits in scoring for the sixth time through 30 appearances this season. While he remains an inconsistent option outside of deeper leagues, O'Quinn is averaging career highs in points (6.5), rebounds (6.0), and dimes (2.0) while boasting career-best shooting percentages from the field (57.7) and the charity stripe (78.3).