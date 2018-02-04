Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Scores 11 off bench Sunday

O'Quinn scored 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 22 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 loss to the Hawks.

O'Quinn hasn't registered 20-plus minutes in the past two weeks, so it was a good sign to see him get that run and actually produce with it. He contributed in every stat category and was efficient with his chances, something that the Knicks would like to see every night from their players coming off the bench. Maybe the solid outing will net him more minutes going forward, but with Enes Kanter and Kristaps Porzingis manning the front court, it will be tough to predict O'Quinn's usage.