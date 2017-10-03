Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Set to start preseason opener

O'Quinn will start Tuesday's preseason opener against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

While new addition Enes Kanter drew the start in the frontcourt alongside Kristaps Porzingis during Sunday's intra-squad scrimmage, it's O'Quinn who will get the first opportunity to start in Tuesday's preseason opener. Coach Jeff Hornacek has already indicated that he's going to test out different lineups throughout the preseason, however, so O'Quinn's starting spot likely won't stick over the next few games.