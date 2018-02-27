Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Solid effort off bench Monday

O'Quinn scored 14 points (7-10 FG) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-111 loss to the Warriors.

He saw more minutes than starting center Enes Kanter and out-produced him as well, although that was primarily the result of facing Golden State, a team notorious for using smaller lineups and an uptempo style. O'Quinn is capable of providing solid numbers when he gets a chance, but as long as Kanter is healthy, his backup will remain a risky fantasy play.